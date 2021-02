Srinagar: An earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir on late Friday evening rattling people out of their beds, and even homes in many areas.

The earthquake was felt around 10:35 pm with even as reported put its epicentre in Amritsar Punjab at a depth of 10 kilometers with a 6.1 magnitude on Richter Scale.

Tremors of greater intensity were felt in Jammu division where people rushed out of their homes.

The officials said there were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake.