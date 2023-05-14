From the Burj Khalifa to the Princess Tower, Dubai is attempting to set a new record by housing the world’s largest residential structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Habtoor Group, a real estate company in Dubai, has announced the opening of the world’s largest residential towers in Dubai.

The Al-Habtoor Tower will be erected on Sheikh Zayed Road, on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, overlooking the Burj Khalifa and near to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

#AlHabtoorGroup revealed earlier today its newest #MegaProject “Habtoor Tower”, one of the largest and most innovative residential tower in the Middle East, with 81 floors and 1,701 housing units.

The magnificent new tower, with ultra-luxurious living facilities, will be built in… pic.twitter.com/6GTGoAE1kr — Al Habtoor Group (@alhabtoorgroup) May 11, 2023

Al Habtoor Group said that the 81-story skyscraper would be built on an area of around 327,000 square metres and will feature 1701 dwelling units.

The cost and height of the “multi-billion Dirham” construction have not been revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Al Habtoor Group, the skyscraper will be built utilising the most recent, creative, and carefully chosen building techniques based on decades of experience from projects such as the Burj Al Arab, Terminals 1 and 3 of Dubai International Airport, the Abu Dhabi Officers Club, and others.

“It is expected to be completed within three years, which will be a record time,” said Khalaf Al Habtoor, the founder chairman of Al Habtoor Group.

“As a former builder/contractor, I am excited to be driving the first piles of the project into the ground and revealing some of the novel technical details of the construction techniques used in the Habtoor Tower, and very proud that it will be delivered at the highest quality in record time,” he adds.

The company said that it is in the final stages of selecting a key contractor for the project “based on qualifications and experience”, with bids received from businesses in the UAE, China, India and Europe.