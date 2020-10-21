Don’t touch innocents, don’t leave culprits: LG tells police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha Wednesday, while praising the police force, said the message of police should be clear that “don’t touch the innocents and don’t leave the culprits”.

Addressing the police commemoration day at Zewan, the LG said that police is doing a commendable job especially on the anti-militancy front.

“If people sleep at ease, it is because of the police force who work tirelessly to protect the J&K UT from the evil forces and militants who are supported by our neighbour,” Sinha said.

He said the message from the police should be clear and loud that “Begunah ko mat Chedo, Gunahgaar ko mat chodo (don’t touch the innocents and don’t leave the culprits).”

He said the police and administration is committed to resolve the issues confronted by the policemen and the families of “martyrs of cops.”—(KNO)