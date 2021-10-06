Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan to be recognized for Vehicles

Srinagar: “The documents on DigiLocker platform of the Union Ministry for Electronics and Information and the mParivahan mobile app of Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways shall now be deemed to be legally recognized documents at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act 2000”, read an official circular issued by the Traffic Department on Wednesday.

According to a circular issued by the ADGP Traffic, Tsewang Namgyal, in this regard, in compliance to an amendment by Ministry for Road Transport and Highways in Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rule vide notification number G.S.R 108 (E) dated 2nd of November, 2018, enabling production of requisite documents such as certificate of Registration, Insurance, Fitness and Permit, the Driving License, Certificate for Pollution under check and any other relevant document in electronic form with a view to ease of living for the people.