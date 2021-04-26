DC Srinagar visits city hospitals; reviews supply of medical oxygen

Takes stock of Medical Oxygen supply, sets deadline for immediate operationalisation of new OGPs; Oxygen Cylinder Bank to be maintained

Srinagar: In order to ensure adequate availability of Medical Oxygen supplies in City Hospitals, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Monday visited SMHS hospital, Chest Disease hospital and Kashmir Nursing Home to take stock of the availability of Medical oxygen supply.

He on the occasion inspected Medical Oxygen Generator Plants (OGPs) in these hospitals apart from reviewing the installation works for augmentation of oxygen supply through new generator units.

At SMHS hospital, the DC was informed that 3 Medical Oxygen plants of 2600LPM capacity are presently functioning in the hospital and work on one more plant of 1000 lpm capacity is being carried out on war footing basis.

He gave a timeline to the Mechanical Engineering Department to operationalise the Oxygen generator plant from make shift within 2 days.

The DC directed the concerned to work in double shifts to make additional plants functional within two days to increase the supplies in the hospital.

While inspecting the Medical Oxygen plants at Chest Disease hospital, the DC was apprised that two Oxygen plants of 430 lpm and 500 lpm capacity are already functioning in the hospital, while work on 1500 lpm capacity is also going on at a fast pace.

He directed the Ex. Engineer MED to expedite the pace of work and ensure its completion within the next 10 days so that sufficient Medical oxygen supply is made available to the patients.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited Kashmir Nursing Home and took stock of the pace of work on the 1000 lpm capacity new Medical Oxygen plant.

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned to ensure early completion and commissioning of the plant within 4 days to cater to the demand of oxygen in hospital.

During his visit, the DC directed all the Medical Superintendent to work with added zeal and dedication and leave no stone unturned while delivering patient care facilities particularly while dealing Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the DC directed for establishing an Oxygen Cylinder Bank in the district for backup and safety purposes and asked the concerned to work out the proposal within two days so that a bulk number of filled Medical oxygen cylinders are kept available as advance Covid-19 combat measures.

He also asked the health institutions to create an Oxygen Cylinder Bank to meet out any exigencies. In this regard Ex. Engineer MED was directed to come up with a firm plan within 24 hours.

The DC during the visit was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi, CMO, Srinagar, concerned Medical Superintendent and other senior officers.