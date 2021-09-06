COVID19: JK reports 93 new positive cases

SRINAGAR: The Government on Monday informed that 93 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 20 from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 326033.

Moreover, 129 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 45 from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 69.69 percent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 45 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 326033 positive cases, 1286 are Active Positive, 320337 have recovered and 4410 have died; 2166 in Jammu division and 2244 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 13639324 test results available, 13313291 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 3321278 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 8809 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1286 in isolation and 466233 in home surveillance. Besides, 2840540 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 72717 positive cases (including 41 cases reported today) with 565 Active Positive, 71316 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today) and 836 deaths; Baramulla has 23969 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 150 Active Positive, 23537 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 282 deaths; Budgam reported 23274 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 150 active positive cases, 22917 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 207 deaths; Pulwama has 15364 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today)with 46 Active Positive, 15124 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today) and 194 deaths; Kupwara has 14262 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), 27 Active Positive, 14063 recoveries recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 166 deaths; Anantnag district has 16459 positive cases with 26 Active Positive, 16228 recoveries and 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9653 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 30 Active Positive, 9519 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 101 deaths; Ganderbal has 10149 positive cases with 32 Active Positive, 10039 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today) and 78 deaths; Kulgam has 11427 positive cases with 12 Active Positive, 11298 recoveries and 117 deaths while as Shopian has 5600 positive cases with 06 active positive cases, 5536 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 53049 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 58 active positive cases, 51849 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 1142 deaths; Udhampur has 11383 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 03 active positive cases, 11243 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 137 deaths; Rajouri has 11111positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 20 active positive, 10852 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and 235 deaths; Doda has 7623 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 90 Active positive, 7403 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today) and 130 deaths; Kathua has 9286 positive cases with No active positive case, 9135 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 151 deaths; Samba has 7138 positive cases with 05 active positive cases, 7013 recoveries and 120 deaths; Kishtwar has 4792 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 26 Active Positive, 4722 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today) and 44 deaths; Poonch has 6326 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 13 active positive, 6216 recoveries and 97 deaths; Ramban has 5999 positive cases with 13 active positive cases, 5919 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today) and 67 deaths while Reasi has 6452 positive cases with 14 active positive cases, 6395 recoveries (including 02 cases recoverd today) and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 326033 positive cases in J&K, 23188 have been reported as travelers while 302845 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2423 COVID dedicated beds, 2019 Isolation beds with 2004 vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 402 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 3026 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 273 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5776 COVID dedicated beds, 5093 Isolation beds with 5030 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 675 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed the people that the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.