COVID19: J&K reports 105 new positive cases, 124746 recovered so far

JAMMU: The Government on Sunday informed that 105 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 25 from Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 127640.

Moreover, 66 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 15 from Jammu Division and 51 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 127640 positive cases, 920 are Active Positive, 124746 have recovered and 1974 have died; 730 in Jammu division and 1244 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5558779test results available, 5431139 samples have been tested as negative till 14thMarch, 2021.

Till date 1389087 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 29365 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 920 in isolation and 116576 in home surveillance. Besides, 1240252 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 27571 positive cases (including 51 cases reported today) with 422 Active Positive, 26685 recovered (including 32 cases recovered today), 464 deaths; Baramulla has 8393 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today)with 95Active Positive, 8121 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 177 deaths; Budgam reported 7973 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 63 active positive cases, 7790 recovered (including 03cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5902 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 23 Active Positive, 5787 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today)and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5710 positive cases, 11 Active Positive, 5602 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5085 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 28 Active Positive, 4966 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 91 deaths; Bandipora has 4727 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with15 Active Positive and 4650 recoveries, 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4687 positive cases (including 00 cases reported today)with 17 Active Positive, 4623 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and47deaths; Kulgam has 2751 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 13 Active Positive, 2684 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2622 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today),21 active positive cases, 2561 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25398 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 166 active positive cases, 24855 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 377 deaths; Udhampur has 4324 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 06active positive cases, 4261 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and57 deaths; Rajouri has 3879 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 02 active positive, 3822 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 55 deaths; Doda has 3440 positive caseswith02 Active positive, 3374 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3271 positive cases, 06 active positive cases, 3212 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2739 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2716 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2843 positive cases with 07 active positive cases, 2795 recoveries and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2533positive cases(including 01 cases reported today) with13active positive, 2496recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1657 positive (including 02 cases reported today)with 09 active positive cases, 1632 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 127640 positive cases in J&K, 12648 have been reported as travelers while 114992 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 955 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 123 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1431 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 77are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2386 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 200 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 14.20 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.