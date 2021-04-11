COVID19: 915 fresh cases, five more die in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 915 COVID19 fresh infections while five more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Among the fresh cases, 288 cases were reported from Jammu division and 627 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total tally to 138390. 915 fresh cases which include 156 travelers was the second highest jump in the daily cases reported this year in the J&K.

Regarding the fatalities, the officials said that all five of them were reported from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall toll to 2034—1282 in the Valley and 752 from Jammu.

Giving district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 362 cases, Baramulla 111, Budgam 27, Pulwama 15, Kupwara 38, Anantnag 25, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 15, Shopian 14, Jammu 192, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 4, Doda 8, Kathua 11, Samba 11, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 8, Ramban 3 and Reasi 48. There are 7335 active cases—2332 in Jammu and 5003 in Kashmir, they added.