COVID crisis: ‘J&K’s vaccine stock will last for 5 more days; getting regular supply’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has over 2.75 lakh doses of Covishield available which can last for another five days.

“There is no shortage of vaccines in Jammu and Kashmir. We have 2.75 lakh doses available which can last for four to five days. We are getting regular supplies. We get vaccines on priority. Everything is online and everyone monitors it. Whenever they (centre) find stocks are depleting, they immediately send replenishments,” Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, director, department of family welfare, and immunization, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Despite Ramadan, Jammu and Kashmir government is inoculating over 50,000 people daily. “Yesterday it was 55000 and the day before it was 60,000. If we take five days on average, we have inoculated 50,000 people per day,” said Dr. Saleem.

Since the second COVID-19 wave swept Jammu and Kashmir, there has been an uptake in the vaccination rate in both regions.

More than 1500 vaccination sites have been set up across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Each person will be administered two doses of vaccines within six weeks. Every person is closely being monitored after being administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir is among few places in the country which has not seen much of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI). Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any untoward medical occurrence that follows immunization and may not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine.

Jammu and Kashmir government has roped in religious preachers and community leaders to spread awareness and motivate people to receive jab in order to defeat COVID 19.

“We have been able to convince people to come forward and receive jabs. We are seeing the huge response to vaccination drive,” said Dr Saleem.

Official figures reveal that more than 18.50 people have been vaccinated so far. Of whom, over 13 lakh are citizens above 45 years. “There are 27 to 28 lakh citizens above 45 years which ought to be inoculated. So far we have vaccinated 13 lakh. Similarly, more than five lakh health and frontline workers have also been immunized so far,” Dr. Saleem said.