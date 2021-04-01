Cop injured as militants attack BJP leader Anwar Khan’s Srinagar residence

Srinagar: A cop was injured when militants attacked the resident of a senior BJP leader Muhammad Anwar Khan at Aribagh area of Srinagar.

Officials said militants fired at the guard post outside the residence of BJP leader Khan at Aribagh, Nowgam in which a police man sustained injuries. “The alert guards fired in retaliation and repulsed the attack. The injured police man has been identified as Ramez Raja,” an official said.

He said that BJP leader is safe as the attackers fled after facing resistance from the guards. BJP’s media incharge Manzoor Bhat said that militnats attacked the house of BJP leader Anwar Khan, who is party’s district president for Baramulla and incharge Kupwara district. “In the attack, Khan is safe,” he said.

BJP’s J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur said that he spoke to Khan over phone. “Khan is safe as the attack has been foiled. We condemn such attack and pray for the recovery of the injured cop,” he said—(KNO)