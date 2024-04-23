Cong settled Rohingyas, Bangladeshis in Jammu: BJP

Jammu April 22: BJP today accused Congress of hatching the conspiracy to settle Rohingyas and Bangladeshi in Jammu.

Senior BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma was addressing a press conference at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Chander Mohan Sharma said that settling lakhs of Bangladeshi and Rohingyas in Jammu, particularly in strategic points, is a big security risk. This was proved many times.

“For example, there was a terrorist strike at army camp Sunjawan in 2018, wherein families including children and women were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, the attack at the same army camp was repeated in the year 2022. Terrorist attacks at the army quarter at Kaluchak etc. The inquiry reveals that Pakistani intruders were staying with illegal settlers of Bangladeshi and Rohingyas in their houses. These people also helped terrorists to undertake the reiki of the targeted spots,” he said.

It is the opinion of experts that the settling of Bangladeshi and Rohingyas is part of an international conspiracy. Otherwise, why they were settled at a distance of 15000 kilometers from Myanmar’s borders? Let us understand that the Jammu region has a border with Pakistan to maximize of its surroundings. Involvement of these people is also traced in other crimes such as drugs and human trafficking.

Today when the elections for the Lok Sabha constituency are being held the mockery of the situation is the Congress party has fielded a candidate, who as Housing and Urban Development Minister, encouraged and promoted the illegal settlement of Rohingyas, in Jammu province.

Chander Mohan Sharma appealed to the voters of the Jammu-Reasi constituency to defeat the forces of disruption in the interest of the security of the country, vote, and support the BJP for the welfare of the poor, peace, and progress.

