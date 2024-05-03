NHAI Plans to Construct Self-Healing Roads in India: Report

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to introduce a revolutionary technology for road maintenance in the country. According to DD News, This technology will enable a road to ‘repair’ itself using a new type of asphalt. This material will be infused with steel fibre and bitumen. If a gap emerges on the road, the bitumen will spread to cover it and along with steel threads, fill the potholes. NHAI official say it will fix the persistent problem of potholes, a major contributor to road accidents and fatalities in the country.

It is, however, not known how long the asphalt will take to cover and ‘repair’ a pothole or gap in the road.

“We are considering ingenious and unconventional methods to improve durability and to address the issue of potholes,” the Economic Times quoted a senior government official as saying.

However, the government will undertake cost-benefit analysis of the project before giving a go-ahead. NHAI is confident that the new technology will increase the lifespan of roads and minimise traffic disruption caused by potholes.

Asphalt is a sustainable paving material used for constructing pavements and highways, along with airport runways, parking lots and driveways. Asphalt ultimately speeds construction, is environmentally friendly, and provides a smooth and quiet ride.

It is made by a mixture of aggregates, binder and filler. Aggregates are mixed with bitumen to create a durable and reliable mixture. Specialised trucks or transporters deliver the hot asphalt mixture to the desired location, where it is spread and compacted using heavy machinery.

But over long period of time, bitumen deteriorates, leading to erosion of the asphalt and the formation of cracks, which eventually evolve into hazardous potholes. The new technology aims to tackle this degradation.

NHAI is a government agency responsible for construction and management of road network of national highways in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)