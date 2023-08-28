Srinagar: If you are an entrepreneur and want to be a stalwart, then Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Conclave is the right place for you to know the intricacies of the craft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top business honchos will descend on Srinagar to attend the first-of-its-kind mega entrepreneurship conclave at SKICC on September 16.

Organized by Launchpad- a conglomerate of FastBeetle and Kashmir Box — at least 17 speakers from the business and government sectors will share their mantras of success.

“This is a start-up conclave in which entrepreneurs will showcase their products and services. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Kashmir and is certainly going to benefit our entrepreneurs. It will also boost a startup eco-system in the valley,” said Sheikh Samiullah, CEO and co-founder of FastBeetle.

Prominent startup gurus including Ankur Warikoo, founder of Webveda, Author, Angel Investor, and Public Speaker, Rajat Tuli, co-founder of Ustraa, R T Krishnan, director IIM Bengaluru, Bhairavi Jani Chairperson and founder IEF, Executive and Director SCA Group and other reputed national and international level magnates will interact with the local entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have guests who are revered and reputed in the business world. For example, Ankur Warikoo, who has many successful start-ups, and is a known speaker and author with a fanbase across the world, will speak on the occasion. The idea is to boost the startup culture in the valley,” Samiullah said.

Top government officials including Mahmood Shah, Director, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir, Athar Aamir Khan, Municipal Commissioner Srinagar CEO, Smart City Limited, Saurabh Baghat, Commissioner, Secretary Information & Technology, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat Director, EDI and Vikramjit Singh Commissioner/Secretary Industries & Commerce will also attend the conclave.

The organizers have started the registration process for the conclave. The registration began on Sunday and so far 200 start-ups have registered. Start-up owners from Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are coming to participate in the conclave. The best part is that the entry for start-ups in the conclave is free of cost,” Samiullah said.

He said the start-up owners can also pitch for investment to the business magnates in the conclave. “This is certainly going to help the entrepreneurs. They can pitch for investment to the experts attending the conclave also,” Samiullah said.