China couldn’t encroach even an inch of land under Modi govt: Amit Shah

Lakhimpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that China could not encroach a single inch of land under the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a rally in Assam’s Lakhimpur, Shah said, “People of Assam will never forget how Jawaharlal Nehru said ‘bye-bye’ to Assam during the Chinese aggression. Under PM Modi’s govt, China couldn’t encroach even one inch of our land…Assam and Arunachal Pradesh can never forget 1962.”

Shah added, “The BJP-led government at the Centre secured the country’s border with Bangladesh and stopped infiltration.”

Earlier this year, Shah had asserted the Centre’s stand that India has “not lost out on any territory” in the months-long military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

“China tried to do what it did in 1962,” Shah said in the Lok Sabha, according to PTI. “Our leadership displayed resolve and not an inch of India’s land was lost.”

Continuing his attack on Congress, the minister said, “A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi was saying we need to save the culture of Assam. I want to remind him what his grandmother did to Assam. Thousands of youths were misguided and killed.”

Highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s achievements in Assam, the minister said, “Ten years of Modi ji has been a decade of transformation in Assam. Over the past 10 years, we have concluded various peace agreements and development projects. I am certain that in the upcoming years, Assam will become a developed state.”

On the Ram temple issue, Shah said, “For years the Congress party had left the Ram Mandir issue hanging. It was during PM Modi’s time that the judgment came, ‘bhoomi poojan’ happened and finally on January 22, the ‘pran pratishtha’ took place.”

Lakhimpur in Assam will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The northeastern state will also vote on April 26 and May 7, the second and third phases respectively. The counting of votes will take place on June 4

