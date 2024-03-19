‘Chaar June ko Chaar Sau Paar’: PM Modi asks voters to give 400 seats to BJP in LS polls

Shivamogga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked voters to give the party 400 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Your role is bigger in achieving ‘Chaar June ko Chaar Sau Paar'”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to voters while addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Monday.

“Congress is a party that will go to any extent to gain power. The British have left, but the Congress has not left the British mentality of divide and rule…Congress first divided the country based on caste, and community, and divided people based on religion, region, and language, and to gain power. Congress also divided the country, but still, the party with its divisive mentality is not satisfied with this. Congress has again started playing the dangerous game of dividing the country. Now they have also started speaking openly about their intentions,” PM Modi said

He said a Congress MP from Karnataka has started dividing the country once again. Instead of throwing such an MP out of the party, the Congress party is protecting him. Karnataka will never allow such politics and such conspiracies to succeed, PM said

“If the INDIA bloc wants to destroy ‘Shakti’, worshipping it is our declaration. When you vote for BJP, your vote is for social justice. We are Confident that lotus of development will bloom on June 4 in all seats of Karnataka,” he said.

This will be his second such meeting in Karnataka since the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. The first was on Saturday at Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

BJP is expecting a huge turnout at the Allama Prabhu ground (Freedom Park) for the meet in the home district of Yediyurappa, who is a member of the party’s all-important Parliamentary board. The saffron party is aiming to better its 2019 performance, where it won 25 of the 28 seats, in 2024 as well.

Yediyurappa’s elder son B Y Raghavendra is the BJP candidate for the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, where former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa has announced he will contest as an independent candidate as he is upset over the denial of a ticket to his son K E Kantesh to contest from Haveri LS constituency.

Eshwarappa has even announced that he will skip Modi’s public meeting. The disgruntled leader had earlier stated that the Prime Minister “resides in his heart”.

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, who is Yediyurappa’s second son and Shikaripura MLA, visited Allama Prabhu ground along with senior party functionaries to supervise the preparations and gave necessary directions to ensure that the meeting went smoothly.

