Padum: Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Thursday organized an Integrated Communication and Outreach Program (ICOP) on the Prime Minister’s 15-point program for minorities here.

The program was organized by CBC’s Field Office Anantnag at Government Higher Secondary School, Padum in Zanskar at an altitude of 12,000 feet.

It was the first such type of outreach program in decades to be organized by the Bureau in the region. The program was part of a series of awareness programs being organized in the Ladakh region during October meant for mass awareness about various schemes and welfare measures being implemented throughout the country under the Prime Minister’s 15 Point Programme for the welfare of religious minorities.

Apart from this, information about the objectives and vision of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was also provided to participants which included the new initiatives of the Swaraj Television Series and Azadi Quest Mobile Games. The information about these initiatives was provided using standees, printed Information Education and Communication (IEC) material, pamphlets, brochures, group discussions, face-to-face communication as well as using traditional performing arts.

Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, Er. Punchok Tashi was the chief guest on the occasion. In his presidential address, Tashi appreciated CBC Regional Office Jammu for reaching out to the people of Zanskar and organizing an awareness program in the remote region. He congratulated the team of CBC for braving harsh weather and rough terrain to take the message of development to the people at the grassroots level.

He said that the PM’s 15 Point Programme represents the government’s commitment towards the development of religious minorities and impressed upon the stakeholders to ensure the timely implementation of schemes under the program for the equitable development of the Zanskar sub-division and Ladakh.

While appealing to the youth to be the torchbearers of national progress, he said that we need to know and celebrate our glorious past and work towards the development of Aatm Nirbhar Bharat. He further added that it is our national duty to follow the ideals of our freedom fighters.

Ghulam Abbas, Joint Director, CBC, J&K and Ladakh region in his address said that CBC has taken the initiative to reach out to the people of Zanskar to empower them with information on various developmental initiatives undertaken by the government. He made special mention of Ayushman Bharat and Poshan Abhiyan, terming these flagship schemes as groundbreaking in achieving a prosperous India. Abbas said that PM’s 15-point program envisages an India where every citizen shares the benefits of national development and lives in harmony with other fellow citizens.

In his introductory remarks, Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer, CBC Anantnag, and Leh presented an overview of the mandate and activities of the CBC in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions. He provided a detailed insight into the different schemes being implemented across different sectors by various ministries under the PM’s 15-Point Programme. He impressed upon the youth especially students to take advantage of various scholarships and skill development courses offered under the overarching program.

The program was also attended by Block Development Council Chairperson Stanzin Sandop, Block Development Officer Zanskar Tsewang Rigzen, In-charge Tehsildar Zanskar Talib Hussian, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Nawang Chosdol, prominent citizens and representatives of various religious bodies.

A stall of the health department was set up at the venue wherein free medicines and COVID-19 vaccination were provided. Theme-based cultural programs were also presented by cultural parties sending messages about various welfare schemes as well as highlighting the amazing culture of Zanskar. Students took part in an open quiz, the winners of which were felicitated at the end of the program.

A similar program was organized by CBC at Khaltsi in the Leh district earlier this week and two more will be organized in Sankoo and Kargil in the next two weeks by CBC.