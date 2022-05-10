Four years after they lost one of their sons to a mountaineering expedition, a family in Srinagar got another shock of their lives when their second son died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Umer Mushtaq Shah of Natipora Srinagar suffered a heart attack on Sunday afternoon and passed away. He was the elder brother of Adil Shah, one of the two trekkers who died after falling into a crevasse at the Kolahoi Glacier back in September 2018.

Both of them were alumni of Tyndale Biscoe School in Srinagar.

Offering their condolences, a social media group of the school alumni wrote on Monday:

With profound grief and heavy heart, we deeply regret to inform that Umer Mushtaq Shah, alumnus Tyndale Biscoe School is no more. He suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday. In 2018, during a mountaineering expedition, Umer lost his elder brother Aadil Mushtaq Shah tragically when he fell in a crevice while descending the Kolahai glacier. In a span of 4 years, the Shah family has lost its two sons. This is heart-wrenching as well as a testing time for their parents. We pray to our Almighty to accord Umer and Aadil with the highest levels in heaven and may HE give his parents enough strength to bear this ‘irreparable’ loss. Aameen!!!