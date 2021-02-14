Body of Kashmiri engineer killed in Uttarakhand glacier burst reaches home

The dead body of Basharat Ahmad Zargar, the Kashmiri engineer who died in Uttarakhand glacier burst, reached his home in Elahi Bagh area of Soura Srinagar on Sunday morning, reports said.

Zargar’s body was brought home by his relatives Sunday morning, news agency GNS reported.

The family had on Friday appealed the divisional administration in Kashmir to help them bring the body home for last rites even as the authorities had asked the family to personally get in touch with the concerned officials.