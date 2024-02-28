BJP’s central election panel to meet tomorrow ahead of LS polls

The first meeting of the BJP’s central election committee for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held on Thursday, according to the sources.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda.

As per the BJP’s top sources, the BJP’s top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attending the meeting, after which the names of at least 100-120 candidates are expected to be released.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CEC members Dr K Laxman, Vanathi Srinivasan, BS Yeddyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Iqbal Singh Lalpuria, Sudha Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Prakash Mathur, BL Santosh, and other leaders will be present.

According to sources, the leaders during the meeting are likely to discuss seats that the party lost in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will hold a meeting of the core group committee at BJP headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday evening.

As per the sources, there will be an important discussion in the meeting regarding the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, BL Santosh and state officials and BJP chief ministers, among others will be present in the meeting.

Sources said the Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam and office bearers of Jharkhand and other three states will be present at the meeting.

Ahead of the notification of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has been going all out to reach out to voters through conferences.

Determined to secure the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of 370-plus for the party and ‘400 paar’ (beyond 400) for the NDA, the BJP has set sights on ‘GYAN’ to bring home the desired electoral harvest.

A term coined by PM Modi himself, ‘GYAN’ refers to ‘Garib’ (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari (women).

On how the party plans to carry forward its outreach towards ‘GYAN’, a top BJP source told ANI on Thursday that the party was focusing on the upliftment of all four sections of the country’s population.

Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP national president JP Nadda will hit the ground running and campaign extensively as part of efforts to reach out to these four sections. (ANI)

