Social media has rallied behind J&K doctor-turned-model Umar Riaz after reports surfaced that he may be evicted from Big Boss House this week.

Bigg Boss announced that there will be the elimination in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. According to sources, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, and Karan Kundrra have been nominated for this week.

“Makers will evict Umar Riaz if they can. They are cutting Umar’s scenes, his fun, and his strategy. So if you support anyone else they will get the idea that Umar fans will continue watching even if we remove Umar from the show. You’re doing him a disservice by supporting others,” tweeted @simplypurple.

In the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Farah Khan gave Umar 11th position in the show. He is now nominated with three strong contestants who were given a higher position by Farah.

“Looks Like Big Boss Are Trying To Remove #UmarRiaz This Week …Guys This is The Time When You Have To Show Your Powers ….Make More And More Voot Ids To Vote For #UmarRiaz ….Make Umar No 1 in Voting List …..#VoteForUmarRiaz,” tweeted Fawaz.

Umar’s model brother and last year contestant, Asim appealed to people to vote for him.

Umar Riaz’s team issued an encrypted message on Instagram.

“This too shall pass! Stay strong Umar,” the team wrote on Instagram posting his picture

A few days ago, the internet went crazy after Umar Riaz received bruises during a task in the Bigg Boss House.

“Bruised, but never broken! Fighting headstrong like a lion. Thank you @asimriaz77.official bro ♥️Keep supporting #UmarRiaz. It is only your love that gets him going and how!” Umar Riaz’s team had written on Instagram.

Umar’s brother and former Bigg Boss contestant, Asim Riaz took to social media penning a heartwarming post. “You give something up for everything you gain Since every pleasure’s got an edge of pain..!! You will shine my brother,” he said.

This was not the first time that Asim has supported his brother. When Umar entered Bigg Boss house, Asim Riaz listed dos and don’ts. “It’s a reality show, jo real aadmi hai uske liye voh badhiya hoga (It will be good for people who are real). He’s my brother, I am really happy,” he wrote.