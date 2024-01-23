Mumbai: The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is just around the corner, scheduled for January 28, and social media is buzzing with speculation about the potential winner. As fans engage in fervent discussions, the top 5 finalists — Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar — are in the spotlight, with Vicky Jain being the latest contestant to exit the show.

Among the finalists, Munawar Faruqui has gained immense popularity and emerged as a fan favorite, dominating social media discussions with the hashtag #IconicWinnerMunawar, amassing over 1.5 million tweets today alone. However, a tweet from Bigg Boss Tak challenges the prevailing social media narrative, suggesting that Munawar Faruqui may not secure the victory.

While social media trends heavily favor Munawar Faruqui, the tweet hints at a potential twist in the finale outcome, speculating that the show’s makers might lean towards choosing either Mannara Chopra or Ankita Lokhande as the ultimate winner. The viral tweet asserts, “#MunawarFaruqui might be leading on social media polls, but he will not win Bigg Boss 17. He is expected to be the runner-up as per the channel’s plan. BOOKMARK OR SAVE THE TWEET!”

As the grand finale approaches, the uncertainty about who will emerge victorious in Bigg Boss 17 prevails. Only time will reveal the ultimate winner. Share your thoughts on who you believe deserves the title in the comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more intriguing scoops and updates on the finale.