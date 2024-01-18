“Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 gears up for its highly-anticipated finale week, set to conclude on January 28. Four contestants – Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar – have already secured their spots in the final showdown.

This week’s nominations include Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan, and Vicky. Speculations about a double elimination are circulating, suggesting Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan might exit the show. Isha Malviya also faces a potential eviction due to fewer votes. After this week’s elimination, BB 17 will unveil its top 6 finalists.

The stage is set for an intense clash, and fans are eagerly anticipating the crowning moment.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner

Munawar Faruqui has been a standout contestant, with viewers consistently considering him a potential winner since the first week. His strong gameplay and substantial fanbase have earned him significant attention, even receiving support from prominent celebrities.

A tweet from The Khabri, a dedicated Bigg Boss updates page, has intensified the speculation, boldly declaring, “#MunawarFaruqui is winning #BiggBoss17 THATS THE TWEET, and end of WINNERS debate.” The Khabri’s accurate predictions in past seasons add weight to this proclamation.

As the finale week unfolds, all eyes are on Munawar Faruqui and the other contestants, with fans eagerly awaiting the crowning moment.