SRINAGAR: Bengaluru Police arrested Mozif Ashraf Beigh from the Zakura area of Srinagar, for allegedly deceiving a woman in Bengaluru with false marriage promises.

The woman, who initially met Beigh in 2018 while working together at an IT firm in Bengaluru, claims she entered into a relationship with him based on his promise of marriage without religious obligations.

Beigh has been transferred to Bengaluru to face charges outlined in an FIR registered on September 14. These charges include Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offenses), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 5 of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022.

Local authorities stated, “He has been accused by a woman of cheating her by making a false promise of marriage and some other charges.”

The woman also alleged that Beigh’s brother threatened her to distance herself from him. She has urged the police to take action against Beigh’s sibling.

Beigh has been presented before a local court in Bengaluru and has been remanded in police custody for two days. The investigation into the case, which includes allegations of religious coercion and unnatural relations, is ongoing. Police remain in contact with the concerned authorities.