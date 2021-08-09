Bengaluru FC pick Kashmir footballer Danish Farooq for AFC Cup playoff clash

Srinagar: In a huge mark-up for football in Kashmir, valley-born Danish Farooq has made it to the Bengaluru FC squad for the AFC Cup playoff clash against Maldives-based Club Eagles FC to be played on August 15.

The club announced its squad on Monday. Danish’s name figured among the midfielders.

The squad includes some star players including Indian national team captain Sunil Chhetri, Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva, Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu among others.

TEAM NEWS! 🔥 The Blues have announced their 29-man squad for the AFC Cup playoff clash against Club Eagles. Come on, BFC! #EFCvBFC #WeAreBFC 🔵 #BluesInAsia 🌏 pic.twitter.com/T7WUYGW5Tt — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 9, 2021

Last month, Bengaluru FC announced signing of Danish on a two-year contract making him the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to sign for the club.

“BFC is one of the best clubs in the country, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to be a part of it. My immediate challenge is to do well in the AFC Cup and the Indian Super League. My ultimate goal is to achieve success with the club and to grow as a player,” Danish said about joining the club.

“When I got a call from my agent, who told me that BFC was interested in signing me, we felt it was the best option for me to grow as both a player and to showcase my talent at the highest level,” he added.

Before getting his big break, Danish played for teams like J&K Bank XI, Real Kashmir FC, Lonestar Kashmir FC. It was his stint at Real Kashmir that made Danish a household name in Kashmir even as he performance was noticed by bigger clubs.

Blues’ head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli was delighted with Danish’s signing.

“Danish has the experience of playing in many positions; as a striker, a winger and gives us a lot of options in attack. He’s a good character, has gelled well with the team and with his style of football gives the team a bit of technical quality.

“Danish was the captain of one of his previous teams, and also brings a bit of his leadership onto the pitch,” he said.

Danish has amassed as many as 48 appearances over the last three seasons in the I-League and registered seven goals and five assists in that time.