Basant Rath suspended for ‘misconduct’, ‘shall not leave Jammu without DGP’s order’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir IPS officer, Basant Rath has been suspended for alleged instances of ‘gross misconduct and misbehaviour’, according to a Home Ministry order on Wednesday.

In it, Union Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, SD Sarkar, a disciplinary proceeding against IPS: RR: 2000: JK “is contemplated in connection with repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehavior which has been into the notice of the Government.”



“The competent authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs, in exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of the sub-rule (i) of Rule 3 of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1929, Basant Rath has been placed under suspension,” reads the order.

During the period of his suspension, the order says, the headquarters of Basant Rath shall be Jammu.

“He shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission from the DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh,” according to the order.

Meanwhile, Rath will be paid such subsistence allowance and dearness allowance as is admissible under rule 4 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of a certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession or vacation.

The decision comes days after a major controversy hit the police department after Rath, a 2000 batch IPS officer, filed a written complaint against Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in the Gandhi Nagar Police Station weeks after he was poked by a fake twitter handle using “Dilbag Singh” namesake.

“I am writing to you to take note of my genuine apprehensions about my safety and reputation. I am doing it as a private citizen of this country. Not as a civil servant. Not as a police officer. I am not asking you to lodge an FIR against the person mentioned above (DGP Dilbag Singh). I am just asking you to make this letter a part of the daily dairy in your station. Today. Now. In case something bad happens to me, you should know whose number you should dial. With due respect,” Rath wrote to Station House Officer of Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

The letter, a copy of which was accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, had been marked to the DGP as well.

“I expect you to acknowledge this letter. You can send me a screenshot of my WhatsApp. Or you can send me a DM on Twitter. I am @KangriCarrier. It is a reasonably popular twitter handle in J&K, and Ladakh,” Rath said in the complaint.

Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh did not respond to the calls and messages.