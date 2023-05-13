SRINAGAR: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting of officers to review progress on High Density Plantation Programme.

The meeting was attended by Director Horticulture Kashmir, Director Horticulture Jammu, Director Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH), Joint Director Horticulture Kashmir, Deputy Director Horticulture Kashmir, Chief Horticulture Officers, representatives of financial institutions, private empanelled agencies and progressive orchardists.

During the meeting, a comprehensive overview of the scheme and its progress was presented by the Director of Horticulture, Kashmir.

ACS had detailed deliberation on implementation of the programme with valuable input from field officers, private empanelled agencies, and progressive orchardists.

Emphasizing the significance of timely completion and planting, Atal Dulloo instructed all participants to ensure the achievement of targets in time under this prestigious programme. He highlighted the objectives of the High Density Plantation programme, which aims to enhance fruit crop productivity, improve fruit quality and increase the income of fruit growers.

He also urged upon the private empanelled agencies and financial institutions to collaborate with the department in addressing any challenges that arise for smooth implementation of the scheme.

The meeting delved into details such as crop-wise per hectare budget and the district-wise status of the Revised Modified High-Density Plantation Scheme (RMHDPS).

The High-Density Plantation Programme, a flagship initiative of the Horticulture Department, has garnered significant interest and support from orchardists and private empanelled agencies. With its potential to revolutionize the fruit industry in the region, the programme is poised to bring substantial benefits.

