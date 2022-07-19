Asia Cup Cricket tournament is likely to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) following economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has been witnessing widespread anti-government protests for weeks. However, the situation worsened with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country on a military plane.

As per media reports, SLC secretary Mohan de Silva said on Sunday, that the tournament could be played in the UAE.

The six-nation Asia Cup, comprising India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and a qualifying country is tentatively supposed to be held from August 27 to September 11.

This will be the second time in the last five years that the UAE will host the Asia Cup. In 2018, the tournament, held in a 50-over format, was held between September 15 and 28 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.