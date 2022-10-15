#ArrestKohli is trending on Twitter with the hashtag a reference to an incident from Tamil Nadu where a 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his friend after a drunken brawl over who was a better cricketer – Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

The incident involves cricket fans S Dharmaraj, who has been accused of killing 24-year-old P Vignesh, and both hail from Poyyur village in Ariyalur district.

“Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter,” Keelapalur police said.

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot,” officials said.

Everyone is quite just bcoz he was fan of Rohit Sharma



We Want Justice Modi Ji 💔#ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/seGvRlQka7 — Harshit 🐬 (@its_monk45) October 14, 2022

He should be arrested on the day itself when he defense the free hit ball 😭 #ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/Ao9tuOdoao — 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 (@RofiedAyush) October 15, 2022