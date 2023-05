An Army chopper crashed near Machhna village in Marwah tehsil in Kishtwar District of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. As many as three people were onboard the chopper when the crash happened.

According to Army officials, pilots have suffered injuries in the chopper crash but are safe.

“An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details are awaited,” Army Officials said.