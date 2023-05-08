Srinagar: After recording below-normal precipitation in winter, April received 113.5 mm of rainfall, which is an increase of 14 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data from the Meteorological Department reveals that against a normal of 99.6mm, April received 113.5 mm of precipitation, which is an increase of 14 percent.

The first seven days of May has already recorded 58 percent of precipitation. As per data, so far 17mm of rainfall has been recorded in the valley during the month while the normal precipitation during the month is only 26mm.

The ongoing heavy rainfall also broke previous records of the valley witnessing maximum precipitation in 24 hours.

For instance, Qazigund in south Kashmir in the last 24 hours recorded 49.8mm of rainfall which is the highest in the last 12 years in May. In 2010, Qazigund recorded a heavy rainfall of 59.8 mm on 29 May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Kokernag in the last 24 hours rainfall recorded a precipitation of 62.2 mm. Previously, the south Kashmir region record a heavy rainfall of 67.7mm in 2010 on May 29.

Banihal as per the data in the last 24 hours received a rainfall of 40.2 mm. The

the previous record of heavy rainfall in the area has been on 27 May 2013 when this Jammu area received a precipitation of 50.4 mm.

On Monday, the valley’s upper reaches have snowfall, which is becoming a concern for farmers.

In the upper reaches of Kulgam, Gulmarg, and Shopian fresh spell of snowfall has been witnessed, which has caused damage to the apple crop.

Data reveals that Kashmir saw a recent winter with 34% less precipitation.

Between December 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023, which is the peak time of winter, the valley recorded precipitation (snowfall and rainfall) of 188.9 millimeters (mm), compared to a normal of 248.9 mm.

Similarly, in the following two months of winter- February and March this year, the valley recorded 40.7 mm and 78.9 mm of precipitation against a normal of 130.4 mm and 152.9 mm, respectively.

This as per the Met Department is a decline of 69 percent and 48 percent in precipitation, respectively, during these two months.