The annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is all set to resume after a gap of two-year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration for the yatra began on April 11.

The 43-day yatra is scheduled to commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11. There will be two routes for the journey – one is the traditional 48-km from Nunwan to the cave shrine from Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, and the other one is 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. Pilgrims can register for yatra through the official website, mobile app of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and through banks. This year, the government has also planned to introduce a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for pilgrims to track their movement en-route to ensure their well-being.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

Step 2: There, you will get three options: What’s New, Tender and Do’s and Don’ts

Step 3: You have to select ‘What’s New’ option and then select the register online option.

Step 4: A new window will pop up. There also, you will get three options: Login, Register and Make Payment. Step 5: Click on the ‘Register’ option and fill in the required information.

Step 6: You will get a verification code on your registered mobile number, verify the application code, make payment, and at last download the yatra permit.

Points to keep in mind, before embarking on yatra

Documents required:

Medical certificate issued by the authorised doctor/hospital on or after March 28, 2022.

Four passport-sized photographs (three for Yatra Permits and one for the Application form).

For the application form, the photo format should be jpeg or jpg only and the size should not be more than 1MB.

The medical certificate should be scanned and uploaded in PDF format only while registering.

The size should not be more than 1MB. Carry your original Photo ID and medical certificate with you during the yatra.

Age limit: Persons below 13 years and above 75 years are not permitted. Pregnant women with more than 6 weeks of pregnancy are also not allowed.

Date of Amarnath Yatra: The Amarnath Yatra 2022 will begin on June 30 and conclude on August 11.

Registration fee for the yatra: Visitors who had registered for the yatra last year, but could not make the trip, have to pay Rs 20 extra for the fee, which was Rs 100, while new visitors have to pay Rs 120, Yatender Kumar, Deputy General Manager of Punjab National Bank, Jammu was quoted.

Yatender added those pilgrims who have crossed 75 years of age would be refunded Rs 100 – which was deposited as a registration fee with the application last year – after depositing the permit slip.

Apart from SASB’s official website, one can register for the yatra from 566 bank branches across the nation.

The banks shall stop registration eight days before the particular date to help the SASB to consolidate the figure. For example, the registration for June 30, shall be stopped on June 22, for July 1, registration will be stopped on June 23, and so on.