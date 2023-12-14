Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance cameras are set to solve the problem of cheating in upcoming class 10 board exams in Odisha. In a move aimed at ensuring transparency and security, state-of-the-art cameras will be strategically placed within strong rooms housing examination papers and across sensitive examination centres.

Scheduled to run from February 20 to March 4 next year, these exams will witness vigilant oversight via live-streamed footage to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) headquarters in Odisha. The objective behind this technological initiative is to promptly identify any irregularities or discrepancies.

Ramashis Hazra, President of the BSE told PTI, “The exams will be closely monitored through AI-powered cameras. Any discrepancies will be immediately brought to our attention.”

An impressive count of 5,51,611 students has registered for these crucial examinations, which will be held at 2,991 centres across the state. Additionally, 313 nodal centres will be established to store and manage the question papers securely.

In parallel to the class 10 exams, the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examination will host 7,831 students at 55 centres, while the Madhyama examination will see 3,037 students at 107 centres, as stated by Hazra.

The exam schedule commences with the class 10 students facing the first language Odia paper on February 20, followed by the second language English exam on February 23. Subsequent subjects, including Mathematics on February 26, and tests for third language, general science, and social science on February 28, March 2, and March 4, respectively, will follow suit. March 15 is tentatively marked as the commencement date for the evaluation process.

The BSE also disclosed plans for the class 9 examinations, scheduled from March 6 to 15, with specifics to be announced in due course. Notably, this year’s class 9 exam question papers will be accessible via a web portal. Schools involved will be required to download them using designated credentials two hours prior to the test, according to Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, BSE Vice-President.

