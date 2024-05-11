DM Srinagar Declares Dry-Day Ahead of Polling

May 11, Srinagar: In preparation for the upcoming polling in the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the District Magistrate(DM) of Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who also serves as the Returning Officer(RO), has declared a “Dry Day” in Srinagar.

The “Dry Day” will be in effect from 6:00 pm on May 11, 2024, till 6:00 pm on May 13, 2024, in light of the scheduled polling in the constituency. This decision is in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s election schedule.

As per the order issued by the District Magistrate, all liquor shops, bars, eating houses, and other establishments serving alcohol will remain shut during this period. Additionally, no liquor will be served in hotels, clubs, or any other establishments in the district.

The move is aimed at maintaining peace and order during the polling period and ensuring that the electoral process is conducted smoothly without any untoward incidents related to alcohol consumption.