CUKashmir’s WEC organises workshop on “Ikigai”

GANDERBAL: The Women’s Empowerment Committee, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) organised a workshop on “Ikigai”, a Japanese term that blends two words: “iki” meaning “to live,” and “gai” meaning “reason,” which translates to “a reason to live,” at varsity’s Green campus here on Thursday.

IKIGAI is a concept that encourages people to discover what truly matters to them and to live a life filled with purpose and joy.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, congratulated the WEC for organising the event and asked the student participants to interact thoroughly with the experts and seek answers to their queries.

Prof. Sandhya Tiwari, Director of International and Corporate Affairs and Dean School of Languages, chaired the inaugural session, and emphasised the importance of such workshops in shaping students’ future. At the heart of the workshop lies the Japanese concept of ‘Ikigai’ – the pursuit of one’s reason for being, explained Prof. Tiwari. “The aim is to help participants align their passions, values, and professional aspirations, thus paving the way for a fulfilling life and career.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mir Insha Farooq, event coordinator and Sr Assistant Prof. said, “We have meticulously crafted a diverse lineup of sessions led by experts to equip participants with practical knowledge and tools necessary for leading more fulfilling and happy lives.”

Yasmine and Mahi, Co-founders of Roots Consulting India, shared their expertise during the workshop. Yasmine emphasised the importance of finding purpose amidst the stressors of the modern world, emphasizing that happiness stems from living a life aligned with one’s true passions. Dr. Gulafroz Jan, Sr Assistant Prof Department of Law, proposed the vote of thanks.