Rain expected in J&K, nighttime temperatures to drop amid forecast

Amid forecast for widespread light to moderate rain till May 12, night temperature recorded drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain in plains and snow over higher reaches is expected at many places along with thunder/lightning/gusty winds at few places during next 24 hours.

On May 12, he said, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and snow (higher reaches) is expected at most places with thunder/lightning/gusty winds at few places.

On May 13, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain at a few places.

Generally dry weather is expected from May 14-17, he added.

Regarding temperature, the MeT official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.2°C against 13.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 9.4°C against 10.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 6.7°C against 7.1°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.6°C against 11.4°C and it was 0.2°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 8.3°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 5.0°C against 8.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 23.1°C against 25.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.9°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 11.8°C, Batote 14.6°C and Bhaderwah 12.2°C, he said. (GNS)

