BJP working for ‘sabka vikas, sabka vishvas’: Chugh

RAJOURI: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has won the hearts in J&K following the policy of “Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas”.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Rajouri today, Chugh said there was a deliberate design by the Abdullahs and Muftis to breach the trust of the people in J&K in the nation. Their intention has always been to create a sense of insecurity among the locals for their petty political gains, he said.

He called upon the party workers to spread the message of various development works undertaken by the prime minister in J&K, particularly the welfare measures taken in the post-370 abrogation.

Chugh said it is time J&K started building a roadmap for its development and prosperity of the people instead of playing in the hands of people propagating gun culture.

He said J&K is an integral part of the country and it should develop its own IT hubs and industrial hubs to give a new vision to the state.

Chugh said special effort has been made by the Modi government for spreading education among women in J&K and training the youth for new challenges in their careers. He said J&K needs a vision beyond the gun culture that has been promoted by Muftis and Abdullahs for their petty political gains.