CSIR-IIIM Celebrates National Technology Day

Jammu, [May 11, 2024]: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) Jammu celebrated the National Technology Day, to commemorate the success of nuclear test conducted in 1998 and to mark significant achievements in innovation, technology and scientific advancement.

In this connection, a daylong event was event was organised, observing the open day at the institute which marked a significant convergence of academic institutions, signaling a collaborative effort towards advancing scientific understanding and innovation. A total of more than 500 students drawn from various schools, colleges and universities who toured various research divisions and facilities of IIIM, were provided a unique opportunity to interact with the scientists, technologists and young researchers & to explore the cutting-edge R&D activities being done here.

Giving the detail of the event, a spokesperson said that a science models exhibition was also organised in which the students from Jammu University, SKUAST, Government College of Engineering & Technology, Government College for Women, RRL High School, Army Public Schools, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Air Force School, and Bhartiya Vidya Mandir High School, Government Girls High School, Gandhinagar, actively participated and put on display the science models made out of their creative and innovation brains.

During the event, RRL High School showcased projects elucidating the structure of Thermal Energy Generators within animal cells and elucidated the intricacies of thermal energy generation and different types of motion, Army Public School Jammu Cantonment demonstrated a diverse range of projects including ‘Jarvis’ an AI voice assistant for Atal Tinkering Labs & Fluid Flow Profiling, Army Public School, Akhnoor, exhibited the models on IR Sensor Glasses for Obstacle Detection, Army Public School, Damana, exhibited a model on connection & communication systems, Army public school, Miran Sahib, exhibited models on innovative solutions like Automatic Fire Extinguishers and Ultrasonic Radars, PM shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Hiranagar made an impressive model such as Digital Attendance Registers, Automatic Cloth Collectors, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, GC CRPF Bantalab, displayed models on Rice Crop Disease Detection Systems, and Automatic Cloth Protection from Rain, Air Force Schools contributed to the exhibition with innovative startups like ‘Bhujal Nirdharak’, ‘ReKindle HOPE’, and a License Scanner, demonstrating their commitment to technological innovation and Bhartiya Vidya Mandir High School, Hiranagar, displayed projects focusing on Smart Bridge for Flood Protection and Automatic Zebra Crossing Protection, showcasing solutions to real-world challenges.

Appreciating the illustrious and innovative models exhibited by the students, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu felicitated the students with the mementoes and the certificates of appreciation and wish them the best to make their ambition in Science.

Dr. Zabeer applauded the efforts of these institutions in nurturing young minds and fostering a culture of innovation. The National Technology Day celebration served as a platform to recognize and persuade the next generation of scientists and technologists who will drive India’s progress in the years to come.

Prominent among others were present Er. Abdul Rahim, Chief Scientist, Dr. Asha Chaubey, Dr. Dhiraj Vyas, Dr. Sumit Gandhi, Dr. Deepika Singh, Dr. Naveed Ahmed Qazi, (All HoDs), Dr. Shashank Singh, Dr. Tasduq Abdullah, Dr. Saurabh Saran (all scientists) & Dr. Kancherla Prasad co-ordinator of the event.

Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu interacting with students during National Technology Day Celebrations at Jammu on Saturday

Students displaying Science Models during National Technology Day Celebrations at CSIR-IIIM, Jammu on Saturday

Students displaying Science Models during National Technology Day Celebrations at CSIR-IIIM, Jammu on Saturday

Students being felicitated by Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu during National Technology Day Celebrations at Jammu on Saturday