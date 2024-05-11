2 drug peddlers held in Valley

SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Anantnag have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance & cash from his possession.

A Police party of Police Station Bijbehara at a checkpoint established at Laktipora near Play Ground intercepted a person identified as Mohammad Yousuf Malik son of Mohd Jabbar Malik resident of Melhora Shopian. During search 2.4 KGs of charas powder and cash amount of ₹1,96,000 (believed to be proceeds of narcotics crime) was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 105/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bijbehara and investigation has been initiated.

In another incident, Police in Kulgam have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party of Police Station Kulgam during patrolling at Okey, intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 5.2 Kgs of Poppy Straw concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his procession. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Khaliq Bhat resident of Okey.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 60/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kulgam and investigation has been initiated.