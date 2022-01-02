Ahead of French Cup match, star footballer Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19.

Messi’s club ‘Paris Saint-Germain’ said seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was one of four PSG players to test positive for the virus ahead of a French Cup match against Vannes.

Messi has gone into self isolation after his test report came back positive.

Messi has scored only one goal in 11 league appearances for PSG, although he has netted five times in the Champions League. He will miss Monday’s cup tie and will likely also be sidelined for PSG’s first Ligue 1 match since the winter break, at Lyon next Sunday.

The other players to test positive were full-back Juan Bernat, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico and teenage midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.