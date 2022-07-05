SRINAGAR, JULY 05: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today held a brief meeting with Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Officer, Col G Suresh to discuss the recruitment rally as per the newly announced AGNIPATH in Kashmir and other related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Col G Suresh informed that notification for conduct of recruitment rally for candidates of ten districts of UT of J&K including Srinagar, Budagm, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, and Pulwama shall be held from September 17 to September 31, at Haiderbeigh Pattan.

He further informed that the notice has been uploaded on the Army website today.

He added the registration for aspirants will be open with effect from July 05, 2022, to August 03, 2022, on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Meanwhile, Div Com appealed to the youth of the valley to avail this golden opportunity to get enrolled into the Indian Army as Agniveers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked all the Deputy Commissioners to paste the recruitment notice on notice boards in DC offices for the information of the general public.

For further details, aspirants can contact at [email protected] or 0194-2311282 or 0194-2310164.