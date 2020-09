Srinagar: A prominent lawyer from Srinagar, Advocate Babar Qadri was shot dead by the unknown gunmen in Hawal area of Srinagar, officials said.

Officials said that Advocate Babar Qadri, a young lawyer was fired upon by the unknown gunmen in Hawal area.

They said the Advocate was shifted to SKIMS hospital soon after he was attacked.

However, the officials from SKIMS said that Qadri was declared brought dead to the hospital—(KNO)