by Mubashir Bukhari

20-member delegation from J&K arrives in UAE to take part in India-UAE Food Security Summit

Srinagar: A 20-member delegation led by Principal Secretary,  Navin K Choudhary, department of agriculture, has arrived in UAE to take part in the India-UAE Food Security Summit 2020

An official said that the delegation will be showcasing various export products from Jammu and Kashmir at the food security summit.

Speaking on the occasion, Navin Choudhary said that India and UAE are enjoying the friendly relation and to deepen that relation this summit is being held where “our cooperation in the primary sector particularly food security could be enhanced between the two countries.”

He said that the whole endeavour of this event  and discussions are that business houses among themselves of the two countries set up coordinative efforts so that marketing of agricultural and horticultural produce of India and UAE markets are strengthened.

Also Read

“We hope that concrete outcomes in terms of collaborations between the businesses of the two countries would come true and we hope this will be a long and sustainable partnership,” he said—(KNO)

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

Mubashir joined The Kashmir Monitor as a reporter/ sub-editor in Jan 2013. Since then, he has been consistently covering beats including conflict, politics, education, and health. He is also handling online section of the paper besides working as Video Producer.

Leave a Reply