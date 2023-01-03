Srinagar-based young writer Shaista Khan has won the ‘Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar’ for 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

She won the award for her fictional collection “Brand Birs Peeth”.

‘Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar’, initiated in 2011 to promote language and literature, has served as an inspiration in the lives of youth in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the rise of their interest in the Kashmiri language.

Sahitya Akademi New Delhi had started this award in 24 languages. Nine writers have received this award for the Kashmiri languages so far.