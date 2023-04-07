Srinagar: Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar conducted a 2-day oral health awareness and treatment camp at Voluntary Medicare Society, Bemina, Srinagar on World Health Day.

World Health Day is observed on April 7 every year. On this day in 1948, World Health Organization was born. This year the theme is `Health For All’.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Department of Public Health/ Community Dentistry, Government Dental College and Hospital Srinagar organized various activities.

Keeping in view the theme, the department headed by Dr. Aasim Farooq Shah organized a special two-day oral health awareness and treatment camp for children with special needs/ special children at Voluntary Medicare Society, Shafaqat Centre, Bemina, Srinagar.

The program was initiated by Professor Riyaz Farooq, Principal, and Dean of Government Dental College and Hospital Srinagar. A team of 15 including specialist dental surgeons, dental hygienists, and auxiliary staff took part in the program. A total of 75 children with special needs and more than 15 persons with disability were screened and given comprehensive on-the-spot treatment.

Many treatments were performed on spot. Scalings, dental fillings, and fluoride pit and fissure application were done free of cost for the inmates. Medicines were also distributed among the patients free of cost. Toothpaste units were also given to all children with special needs at the center.

Director of Voluntary Medicare Society, Bemina, Srinagar, Dr. Mir Mohammed Maqbool hailed the GDC for organizing the program.

Medical Superintendent of Government Dental College and Hospital Srinagar Professor Shabir Ahmed Shah provided all the logistic support for this program. A team of rehabilitation therapists and special educators at Voluntary Medicare Society, Shafaqat Centre, Bemina, Srinagar assisted the doctors.

Dr. Aasim Farooq Shah Head, Public Health/ Community Dentistry, said many such programs will be carried out this year under the oral health outreach program.