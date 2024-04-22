World Earth Day: Cleanliness drive held at Sonamarg

SONAMARG: On World Earth Day, the Sonamarg Development Authority, in collaboration with the Tourism Department, Sonmarg Police, Go Green Sonamarg, Tourist Police, Traffic Police, Wildlife Department, Forest Protection Force, Forest Department, Beopar Mandal Sonamarg Local Stakeholders, and Hoteliers, initiated a significant cleanliness drive from Golden Glory Eco Park to Main Market Sonamarg. Shopkeepers were requested not to dispose of garbage on roads or footpaths.

A commendable initiative for World Earth Day! Partnering with multiple local stakeholders and organizations demonstrates a strong community effort to promote environmental conservation and cleanliness in the Sonamarg area. It’s great to see collaboration between different departments and groups to work towards a common goal of keeping the region clean and sustainable.

By urging shopkeepers not to dispose of garbage on the roads or footpaths, the initiative is promoting responsible waste management practices and aiming to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of the area for residents and tourists alike.

Initiatives like these are crucial in raising awareness about environmental issues and fostering a sense of collective responsibility towards preserving the natural beauty of our surroundings. Hopefully, this event will inspire further efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices in the region.