On the occasion of World AIDS Day 2023, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar commemorated the event at the College Auditorium by organising an array of activities. Prof.(Dr.) M. Iqbal Pandit, Department of Community Medicine and the Organising Chairperson, delivered the Welcome Address and the Introductory Remarks. The programme was inaugurated by the Chief Guest for the occasion, Principal and Dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Masood Tanvir, who emphasised the growing burden of HIV infection and its physical, social and financial implications.

He further elaborated on the theme for this year ‘Let Communities Lead ‘. Prof.(Dr.) S.M.Salim Khan, Head of the Department, Community Medicine and Chairperson for the event delivered the keynote address elucidating HIV/AIDS epidemiology and changing trends with regard to the Kashmiri population. Mr. Khan Imtiyaz Ahamad, Assistant Director, Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society, spoke about the current scenario of HIV/AIDS in Jammu and Kashmir. The Department of Community Medicine had organised health education video, quiz and essay writing competitions among the undergraduate students. The health Education Videos were adjudged by Prof.(Dr.) Bilal Ahmad Sheikh,Head of the Department, Pathology and Dr. Asifa Nazir, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology. Ms. Sadiya, Ms. Geeta, Mr. Anuj, Mr. Avishek and Mr. Antariksh secured the first position. Prof.(Dr.) Ghulam Mohammad Bhat was the judge fore the essay writing competition wherein Ms. Zobia, Ms. Shaista and Ms. Zehra secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

A similar program was conducted at SDH Hazratbal during which doctors emphasised the importance of awareness about HIV/ AIDS among the population. The poster competition among doctors was also held

The winners of the quiz competition were Mr. Basit Riyaz, Mr. Adnan Javeed and Mr. Mohassan. All the winners were awarded medals and certificates of merit, whereas all contestants received certificates of participation. The event concluded after the valedictory session where all the dignitaries were presented with mementoes as a token of appreciation. Dr. Sameena Yousuf Dar, Lecturer, Department of Community Medicine and Co- Organising Secretary, along with Dr. Kouser Sideeq, delivered the vote of thanks following which working lunch was distributed among the audience.