International Women’s Day was celebrated on Tuesday in Afghanistan where only a few weeks ago, a 20-year-old woman had her nose cut off by her husband in northwestern Faryab province, the TOLOews reported.

The report said Afghans in Kabul and other parts of the country celebrated the day by holding rallies in support of women, donating blood, planting saplings and attending gatherings held to say “no to violence against women.”

Women’s Affairs Minister Dilbar Nazari in a gathering in Kabul stressed the need for further empowerment of women in the Afghan societies, mainly controlled by men.

She demanded a specific role for Afghan women in the country’s political affairs, especially in the peace process.

“We want the government to consider a specific role for women in the peace process so that the achievements made over the past 15 years are secured,” she said.

Afghanistan’s First Lady Rula Ghani had also attended the gathering where she renewed her support to Afghan women, particularly those working with government and non-government sectors.

“I am grateful to the National Unity Government for appointing four women in the cabinet. The initiatives of appointing women ambassadors and having women in the Supreme Court’s high positions are worth appreciating,” she added.

However, the violence against women has perhaps increased in parts of the country.

The 20-year-old Reza Gul was the most recent victim of violence against women after her husband cut off her nose late January this year.

Currently, she is hospitalized in one of the hospitals in Turkey where she was moved for further treatment.