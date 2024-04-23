‘Women Leadership Summit 2024′: Khyber Cement partners with CII

SRINAGAR: Khyber Cement, a premium cement brand in Kashmir, sponsored the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) ‘SheLeads’ – Women Leadership Summit 2024. The event took place in a Srinagar hotel. The summit celebrated and felicitated the accomplishments of women leaders in Kashmir, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and empowerment.

Khyber Cement’s sponsorship highlighted its commitment to being a leading cement brand in Kashmir and positively impacting society. It aimed to inspire and empower women to break barriers against inequality and excel in their respective fields through its support of the summit.

The summit united successful women leaders from diverse sectors to participate in panel discussions covering topics such as leadership strategies, diversity, inclusion, innovation, entrepreneurship, and women’s empowerment. Panelists include Prof. Nilofer Khan – Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University; Tazayun Mukhtar- Deputy Excise Commissioner Executive, Government of J&K, and Nighat Shafi Pandith- Chairperson HELP Foundation, shared their insights and experiences, inspiring women to excel in their respective fields.

Commenting on the partnership, spokesperson, Khyber Cement said, “Khyber Cement has always been more than just a cement brand, we are a part of the community, and we take our responsibility towards society very seriously, through this sponsorship and participation in the summit, Khyber Cement reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility and community development, showcasing its dedication to empowering women and contributing for the betterment of the society by taking steps towards gender equality and inclusivity.”

In addition to sponsoring the Women Leadership Summit 2024, Khyber Cement is extending its support to women’s empowerment through various initiatives. As part of its commitment to fostering self-improvement among women, the company is providing training sessions focusing on teaching tailoring skills. Furthermore, Khyber Cement has established a computer lab in a local school, where girls can learn the fundamentals of computing and its practical applications. These efforts aim to equip women and girls with valuable skills, enabling them to pursue opportunities and contribute to the development of their communities.