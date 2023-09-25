Srinagar: Noted Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion Islam Makhachev has expressed his desire to visit Kashmir ‘someday.’

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, Makhachev, who has a scheduled fight with Brazilian Champion, Charles Oliveria in October, can be seen addressing his fans from Kashmir and promising to visit the valley ‘someday’.

“All people from Kashmir, Asalamu Alaikum .Hope one day I am gonna come to Kashmir with my bro inshallah,” he can be seen saying in the video messages to his Kashmiri fans.

Kashmiri MMA fighter Owais Yaqoob, who is currently undergoing training at Nurmegomadov School, is also seen in the video.

Yaqoob, a 25- 25-year-old lad from Murran Pulwama has created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to receive training from renowned world champions, IMakhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He has shared many videos of him with UFC champions Khabib and Makhachev on social media, which evoked a sea of response from UFC lovers across the world.

Yaqoob after his training camp in Russia will be competing in the Matrix Fight Night (MFN).

Makhachev who is currently the Lightweight Champion of UFC after defeating Charles Oliveria will be now defending his champions against Oliveria on October 22.

The video of Makhachev and Yaqoob has received immense love from MMA lovers who said ‘they are eagerly waiting to see the champion in Kashmir.’

“Islam, a great MMA fighter is people’s favourite. It will be such an honor for Kashmiris to have him in the valley. Let Islam come and infuse a passion about MMA in Kashmir,” Mohammad Ehsaan, an Instagram user posted a comment in response to Islam’s message for Kashmiri people.

Many martial arts experts from the valley also expressed their desire to learn finishing moves from Makhachev.

“We have been practicing martial art for a long and it will be a life lesson for us to learn a bit from Islam sir,” wrote Muneer Ahmad, a Facebook user.