With 1.45 lakh new cases, India reports biggest Covid-19 spike

India’s upward trend of record daily Covid-19 cases continued on Saturday with 1,45,384 fresh cases reported, taking the national tally to 1,32,05,926 as per the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active cases stand at 10,46,631 and recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859.

The number of deaths stand at 1,68,436 with 794 fatalities reported.

India’s upward trend of record daily Covid-19 cases continued on Saturday with 1,45,384 fresh cases reported, taking the national tally to 1,32,05,926 as per the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active cases stand at 10,46,631 and recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859.

The number of deaths stand at 1,68,436 with 794 fatalities reported.

A total of 9,80,75,160 vaccine doses have been administered so far, as per the ministry.

As per the ICMR, a total of number of 25,52,14,803 samples were tested up to April 9, including 11,73,219 samples tested on Friday.

India has for the last three days reported record number of daily cases, with nearly 1.32 lakh cases reported on Friday, and over 1.25 lakh cases reported on Saturday.